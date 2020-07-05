All apartments in Mansfield
Mansfield, TX
1112 Province Lane
Last updated January 9 2020 at 9:43 PM

1112 Province Lane

1112 Province Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1112 Province Lane, Mansfield, TX 76063
Walnut Creek Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful home located in the Walnut Creek Valley Addition of Mansfield. Open concept, fireplace, kitchen has granite counter tops and open shelving, bathrooms are nicely updated, master bedroom has double vanity with a beautiful shower, large fenced backyard and storage shed. Pets allowed on case by case basis - no large or aggressive breeds--application fee $40.00 per adult 18 and older -NON REFUNDABLE-copy of DL's and 2 months proof of income submitted with each application -renter's insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

