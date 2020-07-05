All apartments in Mansfield
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1108 Copperleaf Dr

1108 Copperleaf Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1108 Copperleaf Dr, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This beautiful 3-2-2 home located in Mansfield, TX is move in ready. Living room features stained concrete flooring & a beautiful fireplace with wooden mantle. Kitchen has open concept, stainless steel appliances and built in pantry. Spacious master bedroom and bathroom with a dual sink vanity, separate shower and tub and large walk in closet. Home has an extended patio and 12x8 storage shed. Located in in the Lone Star Ranch subdivision with MISD schools. Call today to schedule a showing! For FAQ's and online application visit www.specializedfortworth.com

https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/1108-copperleaf-dr

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/1108-copperleaf-dr ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1108 Copperleaf Dr have any available units?
1108 Copperleaf Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1108 Copperleaf Dr have?
Some of 1108 Copperleaf Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1108 Copperleaf Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1108 Copperleaf Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1108 Copperleaf Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1108 Copperleaf Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 1108 Copperleaf Dr offer parking?
No, 1108 Copperleaf Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1108 Copperleaf Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1108 Copperleaf Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1108 Copperleaf Dr have a pool?
No, 1108 Copperleaf Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1108 Copperleaf Dr have accessible units?
No, 1108 Copperleaf Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1108 Copperleaf Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1108 Copperleaf Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

