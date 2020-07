Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

The updated one-story home in the Arbors of Creekwood is just what you are looking for! The kitchen was recently updated with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The master bathroom was also updated with custom tiled walk-in shower and granite countertops. The large master bedroom has a sitting area or office area attached. Bedrooms are split floorplan and the private backyard is off a large covered patio. Schools are Willie Brown, Mary Orr, Worley, and Mansfield High.