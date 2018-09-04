110 Millington Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful HOME in sought after quiet Mansfield community! LUSH wood flooring welcomes you and leads you to home office w built in shelving and crown moulding. Niches abound in this fabulous 2 story home. Kitchen boasts granite counter tops with stone tile backsplash, SS-blk appliances, ample cabinets - counter space and is open to breakfast room AND living area w gas fireplace, giving ambiance and comfort! Sizeable master bed and bath is an inhome retreat w deep garden soaking tub, separate shower w multiple body sprays, and dual sinks! IMMENSE third living (upstairs) is perfect space for play, entertaining, gaming! Bring the entertainment, or relaxation, outdoors to LARGE backyard! Don't miss out! View today!