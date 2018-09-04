All apartments in Mansfield
Find more places like 110 Millington Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mansfield, TX
/
110 Millington Trail
Last updated November 27 2019 at 9:40 PM

110 Millington Trail

110 Millington Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mansfield
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

110 Millington Trail, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful HOME in sought after quiet Mansfield community! LUSH wood flooring welcomes you and leads you to home office w built in shelving and crown moulding. Niches abound in this fabulous 2 story home. Kitchen boasts granite counter tops with stone tile backsplash, SS-blk appliances, ample cabinets - counter space and is open to breakfast room AND living area w gas fireplace, giving ambiance and comfort! Sizeable master bed and bath is an inhome retreat w deep garden soaking tub, separate shower w multiple body sprays, and dual sinks! IMMENSE third living (upstairs) is perfect space for play, entertaining, gaming! Bring the entertainment, or relaxation, outdoors to LARGE backyard! Don't miss out! View today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 Millington Trail have any available units?
110 Millington Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 110 Millington Trail have?
Some of 110 Millington Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 Millington Trail currently offering any rent specials?
110 Millington Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 Millington Trail pet-friendly?
No, 110 Millington Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 110 Millington Trail offer parking?
Yes, 110 Millington Trail offers parking.
Does 110 Millington Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 Millington Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 Millington Trail have a pool?
No, 110 Millington Trail does not have a pool.
Does 110 Millington Trail have accessible units?
No, 110 Millington Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 110 Millington Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 110 Millington Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley on Main
751 N Main St
Mansfield, TX 76063
Mansions Of Mansfield
400 N State Highway 360
Mansfield, TX 76063
Towne Crossing
1601 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mansfield, TX 76063
Villaggio
1701 E Debbie Ln
Mansfield, TX 76063
The Atlantic Mansfield
3251 Matlock Rd
Mansfield, TX 76063
Julian at South Pointe
1300 Lowe Road
Mansfield, TX 76063
Villas di Lucca
1601 E. Debbie Ln
Mansfield, TX 76063
Landing at Mansfield
1701 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mansfield, TX 76063

Similar Pages

Mansfield 1 BedroomsMansfield 2 Bedrooms
Mansfield Apartments under $1,200Mansfield Apartments with Parking
Mansfield Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX
Waxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary