1051 Westbury Lane

Located in the desirable Walnut Creek Estates on a very secluded street within walking distance to Walnut Creek Country Club. Lovely updates 4 Bed 3 Bath with 2 living and 2 dining, large covered patio, soaring trees, circle driveway, sprinkler system, beautiful flooring and all new fresh paint. Split bedroom arrangement with 2 bedrooms sharing a jack and jill bath, a chef's dream beautiful kitchen with nice appliances, center island and tons of storage! The master bath has been recently updated with a beautiful walk in glass shower and soaking tub! Wonderful Mansfield schools