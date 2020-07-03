All apartments in Mansfield
Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:59 PM

1006 Tanglewood Drive

1006 Tanglewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1006 Tanglewood Drive, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Complete remodel! All new kitchen with all new appliances. Large gas cooktop. Granite counters in kitchen and all bathrooms. Fresh paint and new flooring throughout. Wood floors, carpet in bedrooms and tile in bathrooms. Tankless water heater. 18 Seer AC. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms and living areas. Updated lighting and lever door handles. No detail overlooked in this remodel. 3 car garage. 2 year lease mandatory. $2300 Security Deposit; $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee per pet; $25 per mo. Pet Rent per pet; $45 Application Fee per applicant over 18. Tenants must adhere to all community HOA covenants and restrictions. Lawn maintenance is the responsibility of tenant. Rent to be paid online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1006 Tanglewood Drive have any available units?
1006 Tanglewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1006 Tanglewood Drive have?
Some of 1006 Tanglewood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1006 Tanglewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1006 Tanglewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1006 Tanglewood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1006 Tanglewood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1006 Tanglewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1006 Tanglewood Drive offers parking.
Does 1006 Tanglewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1006 Tanglewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1006 Tanglewood Drive have a pool?
No, 1006 Tanglewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1006 Tanglewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1006 Tanglewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1006 Tanglewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1006 Tanglewood Drive has units with dishwashers.

