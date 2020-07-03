1006 Tanglewood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Complete remodel! All new kitchen with all new appliances. Large gas cooktop. Granite counters in kitchen and all bathrooms. Fresh paint and new flooring throughout. Wood floors, carpet in bedrooms and tile in bathrooms. Tankless water heater. 18 Seer AC. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms and living areas. Updated lighting and lever door handles. No detail overlooked in this remodel. 3 car garage. 2 year lease mandatory. $2300 Security Deposit; $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee per pet; $25 per mo. Pet Rent per pet; $45 Application Fee per applicant over 18. Tenants must adhere to all community HOA covenants and restrictions. Lawn maintenance is the responsibility of tenant. Rent to be paid online.