Last updated July 18 2019 at 11:10 AM

100 Millington Trail

100 Millington Trail · No Longer Available
Location

100 Millington Trail, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
ABSOLUTELY STUNNING HOME in planned community with community pool, and fishing pond.! Gorgeouse landscaping on large corner lot. Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home. Large formal dining room. Large kitchen has BRAND NEW GRANITE countertops, and charming breakfast nook overlooking lush green backyard. Breakfast bar opens to large family room with beautiful fireplace. Removable island, walk in pantry and LOTS of cabinet space. The large back yard includes pergola covered patio. Luxurious master suite with updated shower, jetted tub, dual sinks, and HUGE walkin closet. Newer carpet thoughout home. Zoned for Mansfield High School. Community pool, pond, and jogging trail. HURRY! This will go fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Millington Trail have any available units?
100 Millington Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 Millington Trail have?
Some of 100 Millington Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Millington Trail currently offering any rent specials?
100 Millington Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Millington Trail pet-friendly?
No, 100 Millington Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 100 Millington Trail offer parking?
Yes, 100 Millington Trail offers parking.
Does 100 Millington Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 Millington Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Millington Trail have a pool?
Yes, 100 Millington Trail has a pool.
Does 100 Millington Trail have accessible units?
No, 100 Millington Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Millington Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 Millington Trail has units with dishwashers.

