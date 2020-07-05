100 Millington Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

ABSOLUTELY STUNNING HOME in planned community with community pool, and fishing pond.! Gorgeouse landscaping on large corner lot. Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home. Large formal dining room. Large kitchen has BRAND NEW GRANITE countertops, and charming breakfast nook overlooking lush green backyard. Breakfast bar opens to large family room with beautiful fireplace. Removable island, walk in pantry and LOTS of cabinet space. The large back yard includes pergola covered patio. Luxurious master suite with updated shower, jetted tub, dual sinks, and HUGE walkin closet. Newer carpet thoughout home. Zoned for Mansfield High School. Community pool, pond, and jogging trail. HURRY! This will go fast!