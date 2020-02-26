All apartments in Mansfield
1 Laura Elizabeth Court
Last updated October 24 2019 at 10:54 AM

1 Laura Elizabeth Court

1 Laura Elizabeth Court · No Longer Available
Location

1 Laura Elizabeth Court, Mansfield, TX 76063
Heritage Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
bbq/grill
Very Nice David Weekley Home in Great Mansfield Neighborhood on corner of Cul-de-sac. Good Sized home with 3 bedrooms, Master split from other 2 bedrooms with flex room between these bedrooms. Great for Study, Gameroom or others needs. Formal Living and Dining room upon entering home. Kitchen is open to Family room with lots of cabinet, Island, a breakfast bar plus gas stove, Pantry and Built-in Microwave. Large Family room has Gas Fireplace. Master is large enough to accommodate a sitting area, duel sinks, separate shower, garden tub and Walkin closet. Large wood deck in Backyard is great for Entertaining and grilling.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

