1 Laura Elizabeth Court

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking bbq/grill

Very Nice David Weekley Home in Great Mansfield Neighborhood on corner of Cul-de-sac. Good Sized home with 3 bedrooms, Master split from other 2 bedrooms with flex room between these bedrooms. Great for Study, Gameroom or others needs. Formal Living and Dining room upon entering home. Kitchen is open to Family room with lots of cabinet, Island, a breakfast bar plus gas stove, Pantry and Built-in Microwave. Large Family room has Gas Fireplace. Master is large enough to accommodate a sitting area, duel sinks, separate shower, garden tub and Walkin closet. Large wood deck in Backyard is great for Entertaining and grilling.