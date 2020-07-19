509 Caldwell ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven Property Amenities parking

Downtown Manor! Minutes from Parmer and 290. Quaint 2 bedroom house with an additional living space that could be a 3rd bedroom or a study. Original wood floors throughout. Central AC and Heat. Over a 1/4 acre lot. One covered parking area. Walking distance to Jennie Lane Park. Storage building. Fenced back yard. Roof and HVAC approx 3 years old. Water heater is about 1 yr old.