All apartments in Manor
Find more places like 509 Caldwell ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manor, TX
/
509 Caldwell ST
Last updated May 18 2019 at 6:06 PM

509 Caldwell ST

509 Caldwell Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Manor
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

509 Caldwell Street, Manor, TX 78653

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Downtown Manor! Minutes from Parmer and 290. Quaint 2 bedroom house with an additional living space that could be a 3rd bedroom or a study. Original wood floors throughout. Central AC and Heat. Over a 1/4 acre lot. One covered parking area. Walking distance to Jennie Lane Park. Storage building. Fenced back yard. Roof and HVAC approx 3 years old. Water heater is about 1 yr old.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 Caldwell ST have any available units?
509 Caldwell ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manor, TX.
What amenities does 509 Caldwell ST have?
Some of 509 Caldwell ST's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 509 Caldwell ST currently offering any rent specials?
509 Caldwell ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 Caldwell ST pet-friendly?
No, 509 Caldwell ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manor.
Does 509 Caldwell ST offer parking?
Yes, 509 Caldwell ST offers parking.
Does 509 Caldwell ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 509 Caldwell ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 Caldwell ST have a pool?
No, 509 Caldwell ST does not have a pool.
Does 509 Caldwell ST have accessible units?
No, 509 Caldwell ST does not have accessible units.
Does 509 Caldwell ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 509 Caldwell ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 509 Caldwell ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 509 Caldwell ST has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Flats at ShadowGlen
12500 Shadowglen Trace
Manor, TX 78653

Similar Pages

Manor 1 BedroomsManor 2 Bedrooms
Manor 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsManor Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Manor Pet Friendly PlacesWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXKyle, TXSeguin, TXCopperas Cove, TXWells Branch, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXTaylor, TX
Wimberley, TXBelton, TXBrushy Creek, TXBurnet, TXLago Vista, TXBastrop, TXHornsby Bend, TXCanyon Lake, TXNolanville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Temple College