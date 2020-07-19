Downtown Manor! Minutes from Parmer and 290. Quaint 2 bedroom house with an additional living space that could be a 3rd bedroom or a study. Original wood floors throughout. Central AC and Heat. Over a 1/4 acre lot. One covered parking area. Walking distance to Jennie Lane Park. Storage building. Fenced back yard. Roof and HVAC approx 3 years old. Water heater is about 1 yr old.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 509 Caldwell ST have any available units?
509 Caldwell ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manor, TX.
What amenities does 509 Caldwell ST have?
Some of 509 Caldwell ST's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 509 Caldwell ST currently offering any rent specials?
509 Caldwell ST is not currently offering any rent specials.