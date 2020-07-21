All apartments in Manor
Last updated September 26 2019 at 12:27 PM

19808 Per Lange Pass

19808 Perlange Pass · No Longer Available
Location

19808 Perlange Pass, Manor, TX 78653

Amenities

dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-

(RLNE5101569)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19808 Per Lange Pass have any available units?
19808 Per Lange Pass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manor, TX.
Is 19808 Per Lange Pass currently offering any rent specials?
19808 Per Lange Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19808 Per Lange Pass pet-friendly?
Yes, 19808 Per Lange Pass is pet friendly.
Does 19808 Per Lange Pass offer parking?
No, 19808 Per Lange Pass does not offer parking.
Does 19808 Per Lange Pass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19808 Per Lange Pass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19808 Per Lange Pass have a pool?
No, 19808 Per Lange Pass does not have a pool.
Does 19808 Per Lange Pass have accessible units?
No, 19808 Per Lange Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 19808 Per Lange Pass have units with dishwashers?
No, 19808 Per Lange Pass does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19808 Per Lange Pass have units with air conditioning?
No, 19808 Per Lange Pass does not have units with air conditioning.
