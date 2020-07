Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Single story with 3 beds and 2 baths, features an open floor plan with large living area, beautiful hard wood floors, kitchen with island, granite counter tops, built in microwave, whirlpool refrigerator, Avian drinking water system, Master suite with separate shower, garden tub and a large walk in closet. Washer & dryer included. Large back yard with covered porch great for summer BBQ's. Not available to show until after April 23rd. Additional pictures after tenant moves out.