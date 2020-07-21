All apartments in Manor
Last updated September 12 2019 at 11:15 PM

13408 Mizzen Street

13408 Mizzen Street · No Longer Available
Location

13408 Mizzen Street, Manor, TX 78653

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming single story home in Greenbury neighborhood in Manor TX. The kitchen is spacious w/ plenty of storage space, open to dining area with arch & has a breakfast bar. Large private dining area with a chandelier that leads to living area w/ a wood burning fireplace. The master bathroom has a double vanity and large walk-in closet. Spacious backyard with covered patio. Great location with easy access to HWY 290 Toll and 130.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13408 Mizzen Street have any available units?
13408 Mizzen Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manor, TX.
What amenities does 13408 Mizzen Street have?
Some of 13408 Mizzen Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13408 Mizzen Street currently offering any rent specials?
13408 Mizzen Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13408 Mizzen Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 13408 Mizzen Street is pet friendly.
Does 13408 Mizzen Street offer parking?
No, 13408 Mizzen Street does not offer parking.
Does 13408 Mizzen Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13408 Mizzen Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13408 Mizzen Street have a pool?
No, 13408 Mizzen Street does not have a pool.
Does 13408 Mizzen Street have accessible units?
No, 13408 Mizzen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13408 Mizzen Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 13408 Mizzen Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13408 Mizzen Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 13408 Mizzen Street does not have units with air conditioning.
