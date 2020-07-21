13408 Mizzen Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming single story home in Greenbury neighborhood in Manor TX. The kitchen is spacious w/ plenty of storage space, open to dining area with arch & has a breakfast bar. Large private dining area with a chandelier that leads to living area w/ a wood burning fireplace. The master bathroom has a double vanity and large walk-in closet. Spacious backyard with covered patio. Great location with easy access to HWY 290 Toll and 130.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.