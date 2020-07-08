All apartments in Manor
12928 Wedding Dr

12928 Wedding Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12928 Wedding Drive, Manor, TX 78653

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
Available 05/20/20 Cute home with fenced yard, 20 min to Austin - Property Id: 272773

Here an opportunity to rent a charming single story home built on 5,880 sqft lot. Has the perfect size fenced and low maintenance yard, 24 min. away from the airport, 20 min. to Austin with easy access to freeways,12 min. away from East Metropolitan Park which is a great place to run or hike, 9 min. away from Manor Tech High School and 5 min. away from shopping centers. Located in the Bell Farms community, that provides a beautiful playground. The master bedroom offers a walk-in closet. The home comes with electrical stove, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer and dryer. The garage fits one car, and 2 car drive way. House will be ready at the end of May.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/272773
Property Id 272773

(RLNE5752446)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12928 Wedding Dr have any available units?
12928 Wedding Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manor, TX.
What amenities does 12928 Wedding Dr have?
Some of 12928 Wedding Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12928 Wedding Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12928 Wedding Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12928 Wedding Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 12928 Wedding Dr is pet friendly.
Does 12928 Wedding Dr offer parking?
Yes, 12928 Wedding Dr offers parking.
Does 12928 Wedding Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12928 Wedding Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12928 Wedding Dr have a pool?
No, 12928 Wedding Dr does not have a pool.
Does 12928 Wedding Dr have accessible units?
No, 12928 Wedding Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12928 Wedding Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12928 Wedding Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 12928 Wedding Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 12928 Wedding Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

