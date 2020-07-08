12840 Saint Mary Drive

Amenities

Move-in special- 3 months $1399, the remainder of the lease $1495. Remodeled home with open floor plan, new tile flooring downstairs, and new carpet. Kitchen open to breakfast and living room with all appliances including refrigerator. Spacious master with 2 bedrooms and a full bath upstairs. Large private back yard with no neighbor behind. Minutes to retail, close to major employers and freeways. Professionally Managed. Apply Online. Pet Fees Non-Refundable.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.