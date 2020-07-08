All apartments in Manor
12840 Saint Mary Drive
12840 Saint Mary Drive

12840 Saint Mary Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12840 Saint Mary Drive, Manor, TX 78653

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Move-in special- 3 months $1399, the remainder of the lease $1495. Remodeled home with open floor plan, new tile flooring downstairs, and new carpet. Kitchen open to breakfast and living room with all appliances including refrigerator. Spacious master with 2 bedrooms and a full bath upstairs. Large private back yard with no neighbor behind. Minutes to retail, close to major employers and freeways. Professionally Managed. Apply Online. Pet Fees Non-Refundable.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12840 Saint Mary Drive have any available units?
12840 Saint Mary Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manor, TX.
What amenities does 12840 Saint Mary Drive have?
Some of 12840 Saint Mary Drive's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12840 Saint Mary Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12840 Saint Mary Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12840 Saint Mary Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12840 Saint Mary Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12840 Saint Mary Drive offer parking?
No, 12840 Saint Mary Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12840 Saint Mary Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12840 Saint Mary Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12840 Saint Mary Drive have a pool?
No, 12840 Saint Mary Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12840 Saint Mary Drive have accessible units?
No, 12840 Saint Mary Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12840 Saint Mary Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12840 Saint Mary Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12840 Saint Mary Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12840 Saint Mary Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

