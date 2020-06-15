All apartments in Lubbock
Last updated May 7 2020 at 7:19 PM

9207 Homestead

9207 Homestead Avenue · (806) 549-3839
Location

9207 Homestead Avenue, Lubbock, TX 79424

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2025 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
PReLeASING NOW FOR July, 2020-- 9207 Homestead-Lubbock-- Looking for great rental? Consider this beautifully landscaped traditional garden home nestled in an established SW Lubbock neighborhood in desirable Frenship Independent School District. Open concept floor plan flows smoothly from living with 10' ceilings to intimate dining area, into fully appointed kitchen with island eating bar. Extended patio with waterfall, is perfect for outdoor enjoyment. Nearby groceries, shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Your search is over; call now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9207 Homestead have any available units?
9207 Homestead has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lubbock Rent Report.
Is 9207 Homestead currently offering any rent specials?
9207 Homestead isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9207 Homestead pet-friendly?
No, 9207 Homestead is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lubbock.
Does 9207 Homestead offer parking?
Yes, 9207 Homestead does offer parking.
Does 9207 Homestead have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9207 Homestead does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9207 Homestead have a pool?
No, 9207 Homestead does not have a pool.
Does 9207 Homestead have accessible units?
No, 9207 Homestead does not have accessible units.
Does 9207 Homestead have units with dishwashers?
No, 9207 Homestead does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9207 Homestead have units with air conditioning?
No, 9207 Homestead does not have units with air conditioning.
