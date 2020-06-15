Amenities

PReLeASING NOW FOR July, 2020-- 9207 Homestead-Lubbock-- Looking for great rental? Consider this beautifully landscaped traditional garden home nestled in an established SW Lubbock neighborhood in desirable Frenship Independent School District. Open concept floor plan flows smoothly from living with 10' ceilings to intimate dining area, into fully appointed kitchen with island eating bar. Extended patio with waterfall, is perfect for outdoor enjoyment. Nearby groceries, shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Your search is over; call now!