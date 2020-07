Amenities

Available Now ! - Great large 3 bedroom,2 bath, 2 car garage home in Frenship School District .Vinyl plank flooring, and two bonus rooms and isolated primary bedroom. Corner fireplace, Side by side refrigerator, stove microwave, and dishwasher. No Pets and No Smoking. Call 806-319-5622 or Traci @ 806-392-6411 for a viewing of this home.



(RLNE4140134)