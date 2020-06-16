All apartments in Lubbock
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:40 AM

4914 8th Street

4914 8th Street · (806) 407-2106
Location

4914 8th Street, Lubbock, TX 79416

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4914 8th Street · Avail. Jul 1

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
4914 8th Street Available 07/01/20 4 bed / 2 bath - AMAZING UPDATE with Designer Colors, Awesome Bathrooms, Stainless Appliances, and More!!
Move in ready! PRE-LEASING NOW!
? Completely updated
? 4 large bedrooms
? 2 Full Bathrooms
? 1 Dining area
? 1 Large Living Area
? Large Kitchen
? Large living area
o Living room: Vinyl flooring and large windows for natural light. New oil rubbed bronze ceiling fans. New blinds!
? Master Bedroom: Large bedroom with vinyl floors, new fan with light kit and large windows with new blinds. Nice walk in closet!
? Bedroom 2: Large bedroom with vinyl floors, fan with light kit and large windows with new blinds. Large closet!
? Bedroom 3: Large bedroom with vinyl floors, fan with light kit and large windows with blinds. Large closet!
? Bedroom 4: Large bedroom with vinyl floors, fan with light kit and large windows with blinds. Large closet!
? 2 Full Baths:
o Both completely updated and include the following: Shower/tub combo with new designer tile, tiled floors, new vanity & sink, new lighting and hardware!!! New high efficiency 50 gallon hot water heater!
? New fans with light kits in all bedrooms & living room!
? New Blinds throughout the home!
? The kitchen is stocked with everything you may need to cook including refrigerator with ice maker, microwave, dishwasher, and cook top/oven! Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar / island and chandeliers make this kitchen a dream!! Including these updated appliances:
o New stainless steel electric cooktop
o New stainless steel vent-a-hood
o New stainless steel dishwasher
o New stainless steel refrigerator
? Separate laundry room with washer & dryer connections.
? Beautiful back yard with shade trees!
? Convenient access to Texas Tech University, Lubbock Christian University, the Medical District & numerous retail and dining locations!
? Central Heat & Air
? Fully enclosed private fenced yard
? GREAT LOCATION! Quite/safe neighborhood!
? No Smoking
? Minimum 1-year lease

The Perfect Perch is truly an excellent option. The owners have taken pride to update the property for your comfort and convenience. From the new flooring, window blinds and curtains, stainless appliances, granite counter tops, to the patio - you will feel at home!

Dannheim Realty
806-407-2106
info@dannheimrealty.com
www.dannheimrealty.com

(RLNE5039636)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4914 8th Street have any available units?
4914 8th Street has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lubbock Rent Report.
What amenities does 4914 8th Street have?
Some of 4914 8th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4914 8th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4914 8th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4914 8th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4914 8th Street is pet friendly.
Does 4914 8th Street offer parking?
No, 4914 8th Street does not offer parking.
Does 4914 8th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4914 8th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4914 8th Street have a pool?
No, 4914 8th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4914 8th Street have accessible units?
No, 4914 8th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4914 8th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4914 8th Street has units with dishwashers.
