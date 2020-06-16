Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

4914 8th Street Available 07/01/20 4 bed / 2 bath - AMAZING UPDATE with Designer Colors, Awesome Bathrooms, Stainless Appliances, and More!!

Move in ready! PRE-LEASING NOW!

? Completely updated

? 4 large bedrooms

? 2 Full Bathrooms

? 1 Dining area

? 1 Large Living Area

? Large Kitchen

? Large living area

o Living room: Vinyl flooring and large windows for natural light. New oil rubbed bronze ceiling fans. New blinds!

? Master Bedroom: Large bedroom with vinyl floors, new fan with light kit and large windows with new blinds. Nice walk in closet!

? Bedroom 2: Large bedroom with vinyl floors, fan with light kit and large windows with new blinds. Large closet!

? Bedroom 3: Large bedroom with vinyl floors, fan with light kit and large windows with blinds. Large closet!

? Bedroom 4: Large bedroom with vinyl floors, fan with light kit and large windows with blinds. Large closet!

? 2 Full Baths:

o Both completely updated and include the following: Shower/tub combo with new designer tile, tiled floors, new vanity & sink, new lighting and hardware!!! New high efficiency 50 gallon hot water heater!

? New fans with light kits in all bedrooms & living room!

? New Blinds throughout the home!

? The kitchen is stocked with everything you may need to cook including refrigerator with ice maker, microwave, dishwasher, and cook top/oven! Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar / island and chandeliers make this kitchen a dream!! Including these updated appliances:

o New stainless steel electric cooktop

o New stainless steel vent-a-hood

o New stainless steel dishwasher

o New stainless steel refrigerator

? Separate laundry room with washer & dryer connections.

? Beautiful back yard with shade trees!

? Convenient access to Texas Tech University, Lubbock Christian University, the Medical District & numerous retail and dining locations!

? Central Heat & Air

? Fully enclosed private fenced yard

? GREAT LOCATION! Quite/safe neighborhood!

? No Smoking

? Minimum 1-year lease



The Perfect Perch is truly an excellent option. The owners have taken pride to update the property for your comfort and convenience. From the new flooring, window blinds and curtains, stainless appliances, granite counter tops, to the patio - you will feel at home!



Dannheim Realty

806-407-2106

info@dannheimrealty.com

www.dannheimrealty.com



