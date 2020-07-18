4643 Fordham

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

NorthPoint Special!! - This corner home has such a unique floor plan.



The kitchen is absolutely great. New Flooring!



This home is light and bright with plenty of natural light coming in.



Super close to loop 289 and Marsha Sharp.



Within minutes to all hospitals as well as Texas Tech. Over size driveway for extra parking.



MUST SEE BEFORE GONE!



Schools: Centennial Elementary, MacKenzie Jr High, Coronado High School.

3 roommates considered ($300 deposit per roommate).

Pets considered ($300 deposit per pet).



