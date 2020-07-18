All apartments in Lubbock
4643 Fordham

4643 Fordham Street · No Longer Available
Location

4643 Fordham Street, Lubbock, TX 79416
North by Northwest

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
NorthPoint Special!! - This corner home has such a unique floor plan.

The kitchen is absolutely great. New Flooring!

This home is light and bright with plenty of natural light coming in.

Super close to loop 289 and Marsha Sharp.

Within minutes to all hospitals as well as Texas Tech. Over size driveway for extra parking.

MUST SEE BEFORE GONE!

Schools: Centennial Elementary, MacKenzie Jr High, Coronado High School.
3 roommates considered ($300 deposit per roommate).
Pets considered ($300 deposit per pet).

(RLNE4944462)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4643 Fordham have any available units?
4643 Fordham doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lubbock, TX.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lubbock Rent Report.
What amenities does 4643 Fordham have?
Some of 4643 Fordham's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4643 Fordham currently offering any rent specials?
4643 Fordham is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4643 Fordham pet-friendly?
Yes, 4643 Fordham is pet friendly.
Does 4643 Fordham offer parking?
Yes, 4643 Fordham offers parking.
Does 4643 Fordham have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4643 Fordham does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4643 Fordham have a pool?
No, 4643 Fordham does not have a pool.
Does 4643 Fordham have accessible units?
No, 4643 Fordham does not have accessible units.
Does 4643 Fordham have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4643 Fordham has units with dishwashers.
