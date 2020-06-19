All apartments in Lubbock
3501 26th Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

3501 26th Street

3501 26th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3501 26th Street, Lubbock, TX 79410
Maxey Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
carport
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Darling home in the Medical District - Good size 3/1 with original hardwood floors. Large bedrooms, great closets and lots of storage and built-ins are just a few of the great things this home has to offer. Located on a corner lot, the home has off street parking in the front and on the side, which also has a carport.

The home has been a furnished short term rental but will be unfurnished for a 12 month lease at $1050.

Will consider leaving some furnishings for additional monthly rate.

(RLNE5738828)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3501 26th Street have any available units?
3501 26th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lubbock, TX.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lubbock Rent Report.
Is 3501 26th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3501 26th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3501 26th Street pet-friendly?
No, 3501 26th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lubbock.
Does 3501 26th Street offer parking?
Yes, 3501 26th Street does offer parking.
Does 3501 26th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3501 26th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3501 26th Street have a pool?
No, 3501 26th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3501 26th Street have accessible units?
No, 3501 26th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3501 26th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3501 26th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3501 26th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3501 26th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
