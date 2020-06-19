3501 26th Street

Amenities

hardwood floors carport furnished

Darling home in the Medical District - Good size 3/1 with original hardwood floors. Large bedrooms, great closets and lots of storage and built-ins are just a few of the great things this home has to offer. Located on a corner lot, the home has off street parking in the front and on the side, which also has a carport.



The home has been a furnished short term rental but will be unfurnished for a 12 month lease at $1050.



Will consider leaving some furnishings for additional monthly rate.



(RLNE5738828)