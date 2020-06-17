2608 33rd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2608 33rd is a 3 bedroom, 1 bath, 1,434 sq.ft. home with a 1 car garage. This home comes with a fireplace, washer and dryer connections, stove and dishwasher!



Pets are welcome with a $300 one-time, non-refundable pet fee (covers 2 pets) and $20 per month per pet in pet rent, with restrictions. We comply with Fair Housing Guidelines when it comes to Service and Animals and Emotional Support Animals.



This home is available for a 12 to 24 month lease. Please note pre-leasing properties may not be available for immediate move in and/or available until August. We must have a 24-hour notice for showings. Roommates are permitted. Offered by Coldwell Banker Rick Canup Realtors, please call 806-758-7928 (806)784-3271 to schedule a showing!