2432 22nd Drive

2432 22nd St-Available for August 1.Close to Texas Tech. Spacious 2 story home with hardwood floors throughout and lots of windows for great light. Kitchen has refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher & disposal. Washer/dryer connections in kitchen. Ceiling fans in all rooms. Tree covered and privacy fenced backyard with brick patio. Large covered front porch and off-street parking for 4 cars. Monitored alarm included in rent. Tenants pay all utilities, pest control, and yard service. Max 1 Dog with size and breed restrictions.