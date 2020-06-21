All apartments in Lubbock
Last updated June 1 2020 at 1:09 PM

2432 22nd Drive

2432 22nd Street · (512) 502-0100
Location

2432 22nd Street, Lubbock, TX 79411
Tech Terrace- U.N.I.T.

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1891 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2432 22nd St-Available for August 1.Close to Texas Tech. Spacious 2 story home with hardwood floors throughout and lots of windows for great light. Kitchen has refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher & disposal. Washer/dryer connections in kitchen. Ceiling fans in all rooms. Tree covered and privacy fenced backyard with brick patio. Large covered front porch and off-street parking for 4 cars. Monitored alarm included in rent. Tenants pay all utilities, pest control, and yard service. Max 1 Dog with size and breed restrictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
limit: 1
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2432 22nd Drive have any available units?
2432 22nd Drive has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lubbock Rent Report.
What amenities does 2432 22nd Drive have?
Some of 2432 22nd Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2432 22nd Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2432 22nd Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2432 22nd Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2432 22nd Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2432 22nd Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2432 22nd Drive does offer parking.
Does 2432 22nd Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2432 22nd Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2432 22nd Drive have a pool?
No, 2432 22nd Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2432 22nd Drive have accessible units?
No, 2432 22nd Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2432 22nd Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2432 22nd Drive has units with dishwashers.
