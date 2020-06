Amenities

College Rental Pre-Leasing August 1st!! **Washer and Dryer and Lawn Maintenance Included** Updated 4 bedroom / 2 Full bath / 2 living areas / 1 car garage & plenty of parking. Wood floors in both living areas and 3 bedrooms have wood floors and one has carpet. The kitchen includes new counter tops, tiled back-splash, tons of cabinet space, and tiled floors. All stainless steel appliances. Large Pantry. Convenient access to Texas Tech university. Central Heat and Air. No smoking. One year lease minimum.