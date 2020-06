Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Awesome 3/2! - Pre-leasing for June 2020!



One of a kind 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home that is close to Tech, Sugar Browns and many other amenities. Nicely refinished hardwood floors throughout, granite countertops, remodeled showers and more! Loads of character! Come check it out



Pets Considered (2) Schools: Dupre Elementary, Slaton Jr High, Monterey High School



For more information or to set up a showing please reach out to:

Nate Horne 806-776-4291



(RLNE4420868)