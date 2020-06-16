1013 Fir Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Very cute cozy house with modern appliances , Wood laminate flooring, carpet in bedroom, Washer and dryer connections,granite countertops. Pets are welcome this unit comes with a bonus room that could be used as an office or playroom.