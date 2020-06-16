All apartments in Lockhart
Lockhart, TX
1013 Fir Lane
Last updated June 13 2019 at 1:31 PM

1013 Fir Lane

1013 Fir Ln · No Longer Available
1013 Fir Ln, Lockhart, TX 78644

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Very cute cozy house with modern appliances , Wood laminate flooring, carpet in bedroom, Washer and dryer connections,granite countertops. Pets are welcome this unit comes with a bonus room that could be used as an office or playroom.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1013 Fir Lane have any available units?
1013 Fir Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lockhart, TX.
What amenities does 1013 Fir Lane have?
Some of 1013 Fir Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1013 Fir Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1013 Fir Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1013 Fir Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1013 Fir Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1013 Fir Lane offer parking?
No, 1013 Fir Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1013 Fir Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1013 Fir Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1013 Fir Lane have a pool?
No, 1013 Fir Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1013 Fir Lane have accessible units?
No, 1013 Fir Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1013 Fir Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1013 Fir Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1013 Fir Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1013 Fir Lane has units with air conditioning.
