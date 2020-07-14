Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan extra storage refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly playground volleyball court

At Southpark Village, we offer superb 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with excellent resident services and fabulous amenities all at affordable prices. One our leasing consultants would love to show you why Southpark Village is the best value in apartment living in Lockhart, Texas. Call or come by today!