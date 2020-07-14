All apartments in Lockhart
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:58 PM

Southpark Village

1817 S Colorado St · (512) 379-6235
Location

1817 S Colorado St, Lockhart, TX 78644

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 905 · Avail. now

$1,041

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 892 sqft

Unit 508 · Avail. now

$1,267

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 892 sqft

Unit 902 · Avail. now

$1,267

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 892 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Southpark Village.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
playground
volleyball court
At Southpark Village, we offer superb 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with excellent resident services and fabulous amenities all at affordable prices. One our leasing consultants would love to show you why Southpark Village is the best value in apartment living in Lockhart, Texas. Call or come by today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant, $45 per married couple
Deposit: $200, $300
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet/per month
restrictions: Exotic animals
Dogs
restrictions: Rottweiler, Pit Bulls, Akitas, Dobermans, Chow Chow, German Shepherds, and Australian Shepherds
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Southpark Village have any available units?
Southpark Village has 4 units available starting at $1,041 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Southpark Village have?
Some of Southpark Village's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Southpark Village currently offering any rent specials?
Southpark Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Southpark Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Southpark Village is pet friendly.
Does Southpark Village offer parking?
Yes, Southpark Village offers parking.
Does Southpark Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Southpark Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Southpark Village have a pool?
Yes, Southpark Village has a pool.
Does Southpark Village have accessible units?
Yes, Southpark Village has accessible units.
Does Southpark Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Southpark Village has units with dishwashers.
Does Southpark Village have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Southpark Village has units with air conditioning.
