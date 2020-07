7810 LAZY FOREST ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Full interior paint, faux wood floors throughout and carpet in bedrooms. Spacious livingroom. CLOSE TO Live Oak Park, RAFB, Ft Sam & major highways & shops APP FEE AND DEPOSIT IN MONEY ORDER OR OTHER FORM OF CERTIFIED FUNDS, COPY OF DL, SS# CARD AND PROOF OF INCOME MUST ACCOMPANY APPLICATION AT TIME OF SUBMISSION. $300-900+ PET DEPOSIT PER PET W/2 PET LIMIT (DEPENDS ON WEIGHT) pic required. APPLICATION & SCREENING CRITERIA CAN BE DOWNLOADED THRU ADDITIONAL INFORMATION. APPLICANTS SHOULD CHECK SCHOOL.