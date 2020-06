Amenities

Great 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with easy access to IH 35, 1604, shopping, schools and more! Features include open living area with fireplace**ceramic tile floors everywhere except the bedrooms**carpet in bedrooms**updated kitchen tile backsplash**updated baths**covered front and back patios to relax on**across the street from elementary school. Hurry, this one won't last long.