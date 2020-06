Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

7709 Sage Oak St Available 10/01/19 Great Home In Live Oak - Beautiful 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom, well maintained home in a quiet neighborhood.

Great home with refrigerator included.

All rooms have ceiling fans.

Huge fenced backyard and outdoor covered patio.

Located in a quiet neighborhood, close to military bases, major highways and only minutes away from shopping centers and restaurants.

Pets negotiable.

Deposit is $1,200.

Please contact us for a showing.



(RLNE5123658)