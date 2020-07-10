All apartments in Live Oak
Last updated December 26 2019 at 7:58 AM

7705 Forest Fern

7705 Forest Fern · No Longer Available
Location

7705 Forest Fern, Live Oak, TX 78233

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom home in Live Oak! - Newly remodeled 3 bed 2 bath home located in the Woodcrest neighborhood in Live Oak. Fresh paint & laminate flooring throughout, new vanities in both restrooms, stylish tile backsplash, new HVAC system, new roof & more. Close to Randolph Air Force Base, The Forum, 1604/35/I-10& IKEA!

Please call (210) 339-2943 with any questions.

Security deposit minimum one month rent, based on credit results.
$100.00 one time lease administration fee
Required with ALL lease agreements under ForeFront Property Management is the Bronze Resident Benefits Package. Inclusions in the Bronze Resident Benefits Package:
- Included Online Resident Portal for Maintenance, Payment Options, and Electronic Statements.
- 24/7 Maintenance Hotline with Live Phone Support.
- HVAC Preventive Maintenance Program
- Free Credit Reporting for All Rental Payments made during this Lease to Experian.
Cost- $30/month

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.

(RLNE5266767)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7705 Forest Fern have any available units?
7705 Forest Fern doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Live Oak, TX.
What amenities does 7705 Forest Fern have?
Some of 7705 Forest Fern's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7705 Forest Fern currently offering any rent specials?
7705 Forest Fern is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7705 Forest Fern pet-friendly?
Yes, 7705 Forest Fern is pet friendly.
Does 7705 Forest Fern offer parking?
No, 7705 Forest Fern does not offer parking.
Does 7705 Forest Fern have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7705 Forest Fern does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7705 Forest Fern have a pool?
No, 7705 Forest Fern does not have a pool.
Does 7705 Forest Fern have accessible units?
No, 7705 Forest Fern does not have accessible units.
Does 7705 Forest Fern have units with dishwashers?
No, 7705 Forest Fern does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7705 Forest Fern have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7705 Forest Fern has units with air conditioning.

