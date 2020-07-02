All apartments in Live Oak
6935 Elmwood Crst

6935 Elmwood Crest · No Longer Available
Location

6935 Elmwood Crest, Live Oak, TX 78233

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
Welcome Home to this SPACIOUS 5 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom in Auburn Hills at Woodcrest, Live Oak. Ready for IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN! Lots of ROOM! 3 living areas! This open floor plan surrounds a beautiful kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counters (refrigerator included). Neighborhood amenities include pool, playground, and sport court. Master suite is downstairs towards the back of the property and features double vanity plus separate tub and shower plus a large walk-in closet. All other bedrooms + utility are upstairs. Please see link for video showings. This ONE WON"T LAST LONG! Call TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6935 Elmwood Crst have any available units?
6935 Elmwood Crst doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Live Oak, TX.
What amenities does 6935 Elmwood Crst have?
Some of 6935 Elmwood Crst's amenities include granite counters, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6935 Elmwood Crst currently offering any rent specials?
6935 Elmwood Crst is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6935 Elmwood Crst pet-friendly?
No, 6935 Elmwood Crst is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Live Oak.
Does 6935 Elmwood Crst offer parking?
No, 6935 Elmwood Crst does not offer parking.
Does 6935 Elmwood Crst have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6935 Elmwood Crst does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6935 Elmwood Crst have a pool?
Yes, 6935 Elmwood Crst has a pool.
Does 6935 Elmwood Crst have accessible units?
No, 6935 Elmwood Crst does not have accessible units.
Does 6935 Elmwood Crst have units with dishwashers?
No, 6935 Elmwood Crst does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6935 Elmwood Crst have units with air conditioning?
No, 6935 Elmwood Crst does not have units with air conditioning.

