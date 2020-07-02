6935 Elmwood Crst

Amenities

Welcome Home to this SPACIOUS 5 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom in Auburn Hills at Woodcrest, Live Oak. Ready for IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN! Lots of ROOM! 3 living areas! This open floor plan surrounds a beautiful kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counters (refrigerator included). Neighborhood amenities include pool, playground, and sport court. Master suite is downstairs towards the back of the property and features double vanity plus separate tub and shower plus a large walk-in closet. All other bedrooms + utility are upstairs. Please see link for video showings. This ONE WON"T LAST LONG! Call TODAY!