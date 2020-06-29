All apartments in Live Oak
Find more places like 6635 MIA WAY #102.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Live Oak, TX
/
6635 MIA WAY #102
Last updated October 26 2019 at 9:46 AM

6635 MIA WAY #102

6635 Mia Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Live Oak
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6635 Mia Way, Live Oak, TX 78233

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
6635 MIA WAY #102 Available 11/11/19 6635 Mia Way #102, San Antonio, TX. 78233 - All showings require a 24 hour notice. Photos were taken prior to tenant moving in. Nice 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse in a gated community. Minutes from Fort Sam Houston & Randolph AFB. Front yard lawn care included. Privacy fenced backyard. Ceramic tile on the first floor w/carpet upstairs. Tenant also responsible for $70/month payment for water. Tenant must enroll in the A/C Filter Replacement Program. Cost is $125.00 every 6 months.

Please go to https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mu6CyH9KycqyXOCvF3tkuVdAqFcNbbmX/view?usp=sharing to review Screening Criteria and Application Addenda before applying.

(RLNE4289267)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6635 MIA WAY #102 have any available units?
6635 MIA WAY #102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Live Oak, TX.
What amenities does 6635 MIA WAY #102 have?
Some of 6635 MIA WAY #102's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6635 MIA WAY #102 currently offering any rent specials?
6635 MIA WAY #102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6635 MIA WAY #102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6635 MIA WAY #102 is pet friendly.
Does 6635 MIA WAY #102 offer parking?
No, 6635 MIA WAY #102 does not offer parking.
Does 6635 MIA WAY #102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6635 MIA WAY #102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6635 MIA WAY #102 have a pool?
No, 6635 MIA WAY #102 does not have a pool.
Does 6635 MIA WAY #102 have accessible units?
No, 6635 MIA WAY #102 does not have accessible units.
Does 6635 MIA WAY #102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6635 MIA WAY #102 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6635 MIA WAY #102 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6635 MIA WAY #102 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mira Loma Apartment Homes
7601 Gateway Blvd
Live Oak, TX 78233
Springs At Live Oak
8101 Shin Oak Dr
Live Oak, TX 78233
Navona At Live Oak
13101 E Loop 1604 N
Live Oak, TX 78233
Live Oak Place
13012 Oak Terrace Dr
Live Oak, TX 78233
Aspire at Live Oak
8130 Shin Oak Drive
Live Oak, TX 78233

Similar Pages

Live Oak 1 BedroomsLive Oak 2 Bedrooms
Live Oak Apartments with BalconyLive Oak Pet Friendly Places
Live Oak Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TX
Lockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TX
Castroville, TXWimberley, TXHelotes, TXOlmos Park, TXPleasanton, TXCibolo, TXCanyon Lake, TXMcQueeney, TXLakehills, TXTimberwood Park, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Northeast Lakeview CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College District