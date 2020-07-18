All apartments in Live Oak
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4365 Far West

4365 Far West Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4365 Far West Drive, Live Oak, TX 78233

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4365 Far West have any available units?
4365 Far West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Live Oak, TX.
What amenities does 4365 Far West have?
Some of 4365 Far West's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4365 Far West currently offering any rent specials?
4365 Far West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4365 Far West pet-friendly?
Yes, 4365 Far West is pet friendly.
Does 4365 Far West offer parking?
No, 4365 Far West does not offer parking.
Does 4365 Far West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4365 Far West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4365 Far West have a pool?
No, 4365 Far West does not have a pool.
Does 4365 Far West have accessible units?
No, 4365 Far West does not have accessible units.
Does 4365 Far West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4365 Far West has units with dishwashers.
Does 4365 Far West have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4365 Far West has units with air conditioning.
