Beautifully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with perfect shared floor plan! Wood laminate floor, granite counters and stainless steel appliances complete the upgraded look. Located in the heart of the highly desired Texas Medical Center/NRG Park area adjacent to the Smith Lands Light Rail stop for easy access to the Medical Center, Downtown and beyond! Great price for an updated condo in an amazing location.