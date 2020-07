Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Home features - Bonus room, 3 sides masonry, granite counter-tops, tile in all wet areas, 9' ceilings, tile backsplash, recessed can lighting, sep tub/shower at master, covered patio and much more! Conveniently located near Loop 1604, IH-35, Randolph AFB, Ft. Sam Houston and just minutes away from dining, shopping and major employers. Children will be attending the award winning Judson Independent School District!