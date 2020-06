Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Located in the cul de sac of the new subdivision Bridlewood. This stunning 3 bed 2 bath comes with updated flooring, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. Minutes from Ikea this beautiful home offers an open floor plan and an ideal floor plan for entertaining. Also Lawn Maintenance is Included!