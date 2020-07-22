All apartments in Live Oak
12321 TRAILING OAKS ST
Last updated March 25 2020 at 10:57 AM

12321 TRAILING OAKS ST

12321 Trailing Oaks · No Longer Available
Location

12321 Trailing Oaks, Live Oak, TX 78233

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
**CUTE, CLEAN & READY NOW** New carpet, interior paint & more! Single story home w/ pretty shade trees features 3 spacious bedrooms, 1 full bath & 1 Carport. Cute curb appeal. Large single living area & high ceilings make this home open & bright. Central Heat & Air. Great backyard, privacy fence. This is a must to see! EZ Commute to Randolph AFB, The Forum & 1-35/1604. Excellent Judson ISD schools. Pets on case by case. Don't rent an apartment when you can rent this charming home with a backyard! Call!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12321 TRAILING OAKS ST have any available units?
12321 TRAILING OAKS ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Live Oak, TX.
What amenities does 12321 TRAILING OAKS ST have?
Some of 12321 TRAILING OAKS ST's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12321 TRAILING OAKS ST currently offering any rent specials?
12321 TRAILING OAKS ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12321 TRAILING OAKS ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 12321 TRAILING OAKS ST is pet friendly.
Does 12321 TRAILING OAKS ST offer parking?
Yes, 12321 TRAILING OAKS ST offers parking.
Does 12321 TRAILING OAKS ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12321 TRAILING OAKS ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12321 TRAILING OAKS ST have a pool?
No, 12321 TRAILING OAKS ST does not have a pool.
Does 12321 TRAILING OAKS ST have accessible units?
No, 12321 TRAILING OAKS ST does not have accessible units.
Does 12321 TRAILING OAKS ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 12321 TRAILING OAKS ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12321 TRAILING OAKS ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12321 TRAILING OAKS ST has units with air conditioning.
