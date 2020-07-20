All apartments in Live Oak
Find more places like 11604 FOREST POND.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Live Oak, TX
/
11604 FOREST POND
Last updated May 9 2019 at 1:56 PM

11604 FOREST POND

11604 Forest Pond · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Live Oak
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11604 Forest Pond, Live Oak, TX 78233

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful and Immaculate one story home in Live Oak and Woodcrest subdivision. Open floor plan with huge family room. Upgraded kitchen with solid counters, Living room and kitchen have Beautiful tile and wood floors with a fireplace in the living. Upgraded master bathroom. Great neighborhood, close access to 1604, 35, Randolph AFB. Mature trees, spacious and quiet back yard. Don't miss out on this rare gem! Mature Trees and a privacy fence are perfect for entertaining!! Feels like home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11604 FOREST POND have any available units?
11604 FOREST POND doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Live Oak, TX.
What amenities does 11604 FOREST POND have?
Some of 11604 FOREST POND's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11604 FOREST POND currently offering any rent specials?
11604 FOREST POND is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11604 FOREST POND pet-friendly?
No, 11604 FOREST POND is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Live Oak.
Does 11604 FOREST POND offer parking?
Yes, 11604 FOREST POND offers parking.
Does 11604 FOREST POND have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11604 FOREST POND does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11604 FOREST POND have a pool?
No, 11604 FOREST POND does not have a pool.
Does 11604 FOREST POND have accessible units?
No, 11604 FOREST POND does not have accessible units.
Does 11604 FOREST POND have units with dishwashers?
No, 11604 FOREST POND does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11604 FOREST POND have units with air conditioning?
No, 11604 FOREST POND does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Live Oak Place
13012 Oak Terrace Dr
Live Oak, TX 78233
Aspire at Live Oak
8130 Shin Oak Drive
Live Oak, TX 78233
Springs At Live Oak
8101 Shin Oak Dr
Live Oak, TX 78233
Navona At Live Oak
13101 E Loop 1604 N
Live Oak, TX 78233

Similar Pages

Live Oak 1 BedroomsLive Oak 2 Bedrooms
Live Oak 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLive Oak Apartments with Balconies
Live Oak Studio ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TX
Lockhart, TXConverse, TXAlamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TX
Bulverde, TXCastroville, TXWimberley, TXMcQueeney, TXCanyon Lake, TXTimberwood Park, TXCibolo, TXHelotes, TXKirby, TXPleasanton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Northeast Lakeview CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySaint Edward's University
Texas Lutheran University