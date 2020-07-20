11604 FOREST POND

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful and Immaculate one story home in Live Oak and Woodcrest subdivision. Open floor plan with huge family room. Upgraded kitchen with solid counters, Living room and kitchen have Beautiful tile and wood floors with a fireplace in the living. Upgraded master bathroom. Great neighborhood, close access to 1604, 35, Randolph AFB. Mature trees, spacious and quiet back yard. Don't miss out on this rare gem! Mature Trees and a privacy fence are perfect for entertaining!! Feels like home.