Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal oven w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

GREAT HOME ON CORNER LOT WITH LARGE BACKYARD! - GREAT HOME ON CORNER LOT WITH LARGE BACKYARD. SPACIOUS KITCHEN HAS EAT IN DINING, CERAMIC TILE AND LOTS OF WINDOWS. FORMAL DINING ROOM. HALF BATH DOWNSTAIRS. MASTER HAS FULL BATH WITH GARDEN TUB, SEPARATE SHOWER AND DOUBLE VANITY. PETS NEGOTIABLE. TENANTS MUST PARTICIPATE IN THE FILTER EASY PROGRAM AT $20/MONTH.



