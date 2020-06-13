/
3 bedroom apartments
126 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Little Elm, TX
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
19 Units Available
Orion McCord Park
2050 FM 423, Little Elm, TX
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfect location for golfers, close to eight distinct golf clubs. Units offer residents stainless steel appliances, granite counters and laundry. Community amenities include concierge, game room, parking and pool.
Results within 1 mile of Little Elm
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Century 380
26493 E University Dr, Aubrey, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,814
1408 sqft
Modern homes right near Lewisville Lake. Homes feature a patio/balcony, granite counters and ceiling fans. Enjoy a pool and playground on site. Right along University Drive (US Route 380).
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
22 Units Available
Cortland Windsong Ranch
4500 Bluestem Dr, Prosper, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,769
1525 sqft
Apartment home community with one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Kitchens with stainless steel appliances, double sinks, breakfast bar with pendant lighting. In-unit washer/dryer, walk-in closets, central A/C. Pet-friendly. Community pool, clubhouse, fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:52am
28 Units Available
The Landing at Little Elm
1031 FM 2931, Aubrey, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1312 sqft
Welcome home to The Landing at Little Elm Apartments! Our upscale community offers brand new one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring spacious floorplans designed with generous storage space and a private patio or balcony.
Results within 5 miles of Little Elm
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
53 Units Available
Cortland Phillips Creek Ranch
6300 Farm to Market Road 423, Frisco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,821
1460 sqft
Just off FM-423 in Frisco, with easy access to dining, entertainment and shopping. Interior features include granite countertops, crown molding, separate dens, framed mirrors and air conditioning.
Last updated June 13 at 12:55am
36 Units Available
Lebanon Ridge Apartments
2355 Lebanon Rd, Frisco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,819
1317 sqft
This community offers a fitness center, billiards room and covered parking. Apartments feature walk-in closets, window coverings and vaulted ceilings. Eastvale Park and the Legacy Center are just short drives away.
Last updated June 13 at 12:14am
28 Units Available
Satori Frisco
11900 Research Rd, Frisco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,049
1469 sqft
Welcome to Satori Frisco Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Frisco, Texas. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
28 Units Available
The Kathryn
4255 Cotton Gin Rd, Frisco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,239
1774 sqft
Luxury apartments with custom cabinetry, private patios and customizable closets. Community amenities include a media room, dog park and conference room. Easy access to the Dallas North Tollway. Close to Frisco Commons Park.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
22 Units Available
Legends at Legacy
3700 Legacy Dr, Frisco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1672 sqft
Legends at Legacy offers one- to three-bedroom apartments with an updated look, large walk-in closets and spacious bathrooms. Spa-like amenities include a pool and full-service day spa. Easy access to biking and jogging trails.
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
197 Units Available
Alaqua at Frisco
4770 Teel Parkway, Frisco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,852
1351 sqft
Be inspired by the art of nature around you and the art of living in modern luxury at Alaqua at Frisco Garden Rise Apartments. Find your style in one, two and three-bedroom residences with upgraded amenities.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
Residences at Starwood
6595 Lebanon Rd, Frisco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,835
1434 sqft
Tudor-style homes with ceiling fans and granite counters. Recently renovated. On-site amenities include a pool, fire pit and gym. Easy access to the Dallas North Tollway. Near Stonebriar Country Club.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01am
9 Units Available
Plaza At Frisco Square
8843 Coleman Blvd, Frisco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,218
1476 sqft
Boutique homes with a patio/balcony and walk-in closets. Community includes a gym, hot tub and pool. Easy access to the Dallas North Tollway. Near FC Dallas Stadium (Toyota Stadium).
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
42 Units Available
Bell Frisco Market Center
4800 Printers Way, Frisco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,173
1480 sqft
Close to shopping, restaurants, Dallas North Tollway. Apartments have nine-foot ceilings, built-in desks, garden soaking tubs, granite countertops, GE kitchen appliances and double kitchen sinks. Community pool with fountains, entertainment/game room, gym, dog wash area.
Last updated June 13 at 12:53am
48 Units Available
Sorrel Phillips Creek Ranch
5050 Farm to Market Rd 423, Frisco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1453 sqft
Stunning apartments with private balconies or patios. Large closets and big windows. Cable television-ready. Pet-friendly complex with media room and 24-hour fitness center. A stone's throw from both the Dallas North Tollway and Highway 121.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
29 Units Available
The Maxwell
7777 Adelaide Street, Frisco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,312
1748 sqft
Welcome to The Maxwell, a brilliant new vision for luxury apartment living in Frisco, TX.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
The Edison at Frisco
8811 Eldorado Pkwy, Frisco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,825
1697 sqft
Located in the quiet suburb of Frisco, TX, The Edison at Frisco offers a variety of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments designed to provide residents both comfort and sophistication.
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
202 Units Available
Waterford Market
9355 John W Elliott Drive, Frisco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,515
1424 sqft
Waterford Market Apartments are the epitome of live, work and play apartments in Frisco TX.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
196 Units Available
Skyhouse Frisco Station
6633 John Hickman Pkwy, Frisco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,448
1433 sqft
NOW OPEN + NOW LEASING! Rising 25 stories into the Texas blue in the heart of Frisco, SkyHouse is a new high-rise community for aficionados of balanced urban living.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
1127 Hot Springs Way
1127 Hot Springs Way, Denton County, TX
Unique single story home for lease across from Old Celina Park. This beautiful home has 4 bedrooms, 3 baths and a 2.5 car garage. It’s equipped with a welcoming family room with gas burning fireplace.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
16400 Toledo Bend Court
16400 Toledo Bend Court, Denton County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1872 sqft
Available 6-15-2020. Updated home with entertaining back yard & View. 3 Bedrooms plus Study & 2 baths in Prosper ISD. Entry, Family Room & Kitchen with Wood floors. Built ins in Family Room.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
16024 Placid Trail
16024 Placid Trail, Denton County, TX
Originally the model home for the Artesia Community, this never-lived-in home features a gorgeous front room with closet, living rooms upstairs and downstairs, and a media room. Oversized master bedroom on the first floor.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
16516 Amistad Avenue
16516 Amistad Avenue, Denton County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2252 sqft
Beautiful, upgraded home in sought-after Artesia! Bright, open floor plan loaded with upgrades. Knotty alder cabinets, granite countertops, coffered ceilings, and more! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, plus option to use study as 4th bedroom.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
1412 Nacona Drive
1412 Nacona Drive, Denton County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2144 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1412 Nacona Drive in Denton County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
16401 White Rock Boulevard
16401 White Rock Boulevard, Denton County, TX
Amazing home in a fantastic family friendly community, close to Dallas North Tollway and 380. This Beautiful home has 5 bedrooms & 4 bathrooms. Master, guest suites (can be study), & formal dining and family room downstairs.
