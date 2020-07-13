AL
92 Apartments under $900 for rent in Lewisville, TX

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
10 Units Available
Catalina
998 Bellaire Blvd, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$819
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
889 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tucked in a quiet, residential neighborhood in the popular Dallas/Fort Worth suburb or Lewisville, Catalina provides a superb location between Lewisville Lake and Grapevine Lake.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
1 Unit Available
Timber Creek Square
Windsor Court
247 E Southwest Pkwy, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$745
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Thoughtfully designed homes with a W/D hookup and fully furnished kitchens. Enjoy a gym, courtyard and playground on site. Close to Vista Ridge Mall for convenient shopping and dining. Near I-35E.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
20 Units Available
The View on Fox Creek
201 W Southwest Pkwy, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$845
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
882 sqft
The View on Fox Creek is located in one of the Dallas area’s fastest-growing suburbs, Lewisville, Texas. This highly-desirable community is just northwest of Downtown Dallas along Lewisville Lake.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
15 Units Available
Wimbledon
1420 W Main St, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$874
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
854 sqft
Community includes sundeck, playground and fitness center. Units feature vaulted ceilings, custom oak cabinets and fireplaces. Easy access to grocery stores, restaurants and shopping in Dallas/Fort Worth.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
9 Units Available
Somerset
256 E Corporate Dr, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$868
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,233
986 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments with cozy kitchens, fireplace, W/D hookups, walk-in closets, patio/balcony and carport parking. Enjoy two pools, cardio fitness center, car wash. Easy access to I-35E. Close to Central Park, shopping, dining.
Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
9 Units Available
Park Timbers
1902 S State Highway 121, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1225 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Park Timbers in Lewisville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
19 Units Available
The Vines
247 E Corporate Dr, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$865
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,056
897 sqft
I-35 and the Cinemark theater are only minutes away, but many residents of this community are content with the onsite pool, volleyball court and gym. Recently renovated units have their own patio or balcony.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
18 Units Available
Timber Creek Square
The Glen at Lewisville
248 E Southwest Pkwy, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
916 sqft
Located close to sports venues, retail shopping and diverse dining options. Units feature modern appliances, open interiors, wood-burning fireplaces and private outdoor space. Community has excellent customer service and maintenance.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
31 Units Available
Round Grove
201 E Round Grove Rd, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1322 sqft
Pet-friendly Lewisville apartments with 24-hour emergency maintenance, near Interstate 35. Hot tub, sand volleyball court and outdoor kitchen. Breakfast bar, exterior storage and brushed nickel fixtures in units. Gated community.
Results within 1 mile of Lewisville
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Hebron Oaks
1930 E Hebron Pkwy, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$829
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1063 sqft
Nestled in a residential neighborhood, this community offers a uniquely different environment, with city conveniences and a tranquil atmosphere that makes coming home a joy.
Results within 5 miles of Lewisville
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
17 Units Available
The Carling on Frankford
1811 E Frankford Rd, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$885
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
964 sqft
Bohemian apartments located in the heart of Carrollton. Custom cabinets, ceiling fans and microwaves. Internet cafe and business center on site. Close to I-35E, President George Bush Turnpike and Dallas North Tollway.
Last updated July 13 at 12:19pm
14 Units Available
4804 Haverwood
4804 Haverwood Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$860
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
937 sqft
With gated parking and courtesy night patrol, residents can feel safe in this community. They also enjoy in-unit fireplaces, large kitchens, and a private balcony or patio. Just moments from Katie Jackson Park.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
43 Units Available
The Versailles
4900 Pear Ridge Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,008
955 sqft
Cozy units with ceiling fans, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Cats and dogs allowed. Tenants get access to a fire pit and pool. Near Old Shepard Place Park. Easy access to the Dallas North Tollway.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
10 Units Available
Trinity Village at Farmers Creek
4280 Trinity Mills Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$820
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
917 sqft
This beautiful community offers a hot tub, pool, trash valet and clubhouse. Recently renovated units feature fireplaces, washer/dryer hookups and hardwood flooring. Shopping and dining along Dallas Parkway and Trinity Mills Road are easily accessible.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
14 Units Available
Cedarbrook
3750 Rosemeade Pky, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$833
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pool and spa with sundeck, woven lounge chairs. Park-like courtyards with picnic and grill areas. Walk-in closets with all floor plans. Immediate access to President George Bush Turnpike.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
15 Units Available
The Hamptons
18175 Midway Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$779
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,004
800 sqft
Modern fitness center with cardio and resistance equipment. Stackable washer and dryer in every home. One mile to President George Bush Turnpike and Dallas North Tollway.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
15 Units Available
Bristol Apartments
4055 Frankford Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$861
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,071
937 sqft
Charming homes with built-in bookcases and private patios/balconies. Enjoy the resident java bar, business center, and tennis court. Dogs and cats allowed. Minutes from the Bush Turnpike and Dallas North Tollway.
Last updated July 13 at 12:29pm
65 Units Available
Sutton Place
18600 Dallas Pkwy, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$777
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,122
956 sqft
Just off the Dallas North Tollway and minutes from many parks, restaurants and shops. 1-2 bedroom units include washer and dryer, and private balcony or patio. Onsite amenities include pool, hot tub, clubhouse and gym.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
25 Units Available
Hunter's Hill
18081 Midway Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$893
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
909 sqft
Indoor basketball and racquetball courts. Multi-section resort-style pool. Numerous closets for ample home storage. One mile to President George Bush Turnpike and Dallas North Tollway.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
13 Units Available
Trinity Mills Apartments
2750 E Trinity Mills Rd, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$895
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
955 sqft
A charming community near the George Bush Turnpike and tollway. On-site pool, business center, clubhouse, grill area and gym. Pets welcome. Fireplaces, walk-in closets, and a patio or balcony provided.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
24 Units Available
Marsh Creek
18749 Marsh Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$805
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,041
1007 sqft
This pet-friendly community provides residents with easy access to I-35, the University of Texas, and the Dallas Naval Air Station. Apartments feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and eat-in kitchens.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
11 Units Available
Bel Air Park
3737 Timberglen Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$810
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
897 sqft
Located just a stone's throw from I-35E Express, this comfortable complex offers one- and two-bedroom apartments with amenities like all-electric kitchens and central HVAC systems.
Last updated July 13 at 12:32pm
8 Units Available
Old Mill Court
Toscana
17910 Kelly Blvd, Dallas, TX
Studio
$769
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$785
654 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Toscana in Dallas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
33 Units Available
Essence North Dallas
4200 Horizon North Parkway, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,307
1138 sqft
Essence in Dallas, TX is a lovely community conveniently located in Dallas just off the President George Bush Tollway and the Dallas North Tollway.
Rent Report
Lewisville

July 2020 Lewisville Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Lewisville Rent Report. Lewisville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lewisville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Lewisville rents increased slightly over the past month

Lewisville rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Lewisville stand at $1,044 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,297 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. Lewisville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Lewisville, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Arlington has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,272, while one-bedrooms go for $1,024.
    • Over the past year, Fort Worth has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,155, while one-bedrooms go for $930.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,455; rents fell 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,133; rents were down 0.2% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Lewisville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Lewisville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Lewisville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Texas have been moderately decreasing, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have fallen by 0.1% in Austin, 0.6% in San Antonio, and 0.9% in Houston.
    • Lewisville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,297 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Lewisville's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Phoenix (+1.9%) and Nashville (+0.7%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Lewisville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Lewisville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,160
    0
    -0.6%
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.4%
    1.4%
    Plano
    $1,170
    $1,450
    -0.4%
    0
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Irving
    $990
    $1,230
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0
    1.4%
    Mesquite
    $1,110
    $1,380
    0.6%
    1%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0
    0.6%
    Carrollton
    $1,110
    $1,380
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Frisco
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.4%
    0.7%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    0.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,310
    -0.6%
    -1.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,300
    0.2%
    1.9%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0
    -0.5%
    Flower Mound
    $1,830
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,360
    -0.1%
    -0.7%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    0
    2.4%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    0
    1.2%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,240
    0.4%
    0.8%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    2.6%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,250
    $1,560
    -0.1%
    2.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,710
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,600
    0.4%
    -0.3%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    -0.1%
    -1.4%
    Hurst
    $990
    $1,220
    0.5%
    1.9%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0
    0.3%
    The Colony
    $1,220
    $1,510
    0.4%
    2%
    Waxahachie
    $950
    $1,180
    0.2%
    2%
    Little Elm
    $1,240
    $1,550
    1.2%
    3.8%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Sachse
    $1,080
    $1,350
    1%
    -0.8%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,210
    -0.5%
    -4.5%
    Prosper
    $1,390
    $1,730
    1.8%
    -0.7%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

