Amenities

garage some paid utils microwave range

Unit Amenities microwave range Property Amenities parking garage

Don't miss this great home with awesome backyard and garage parking! Stone exterior designed is solid as a ROCK. Inside is a 2 bedrm , 1.5 bathrms is a utility rm, great kitchen with lots of cabinets, a microwave and stove.. Looking for tenants with good rental history & good credit history. No pets allowed. Water included. Call Neal today and this great home can be yours.