6911 GRASS VALLEY DR
6911 GRASS VALLEY DR

6911 Grass Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6911 Grass Valley Drive, Leon Valley, TX 78238
Grass Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH DUPLEX WITH FENCED YARD APPROX 1206 SQ. FT. COVERED PARKING AND PATIO EASY ACCESS TO BANDERA ROAD, EVERS & HEUBNER RD. BLOCKS FROM LEON VALLEY CITY PARK, LIBRARY AND NEIGHBORHOOD POOL

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6911 GRASS VALLEY DR have any available units?
6911 GRASS VALLEY DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leon Valley, TX.
Is 6911 GRASS VALLEY DR currently offering any rent specials?
6911 GRASS VALLEY DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6911 GRASS VALLEY DR pet-friendly?
No, 6911 GRASS VALLEY DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leon Valley.
Does 6911 GRASS VALLEY DR offer parking?
Yes, 6911 GRASS VALLEY DR offers parking.
Does 6911 GRASS VALLEY DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6911 GRASS VALLEY DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6911 GRASS VALLEY DR have a pool?
Yes, 6911 GRASS VALLEY DR has a pool.
Does 6911 GRASS VALLEY DR have accessible units?
No, 6911 GRASS VALLEY DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6911 GRASS VALLEY DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 6911 GRASS VALLEY DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6911 GRASS VALLEY DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 6911 GRASS VALLEY DR does not have units with air conditioning.
