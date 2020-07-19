6911 Grass Valley Drive, Leon Valley, TX 78238 Grass Valley
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH DUPLEX WITH FENCED YARD APPROX 1206 SQ. FT. COVERED PARKING AND PATIO EASY ACCESS TO BANDERA ROAD, EVERS & HEUBNER RD. BLOCKS FROM LEON VALLEY CITY PARK, LIBRARY AND NEIGHBORHOOD POOL
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6911 GRASS VALLEY DR have any available units?
6911 GRASS VALLEY DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leon Valley, TX.
Is 6911 GRASS VALLEY DR currently offering any rent specials?
6911 GRASS VALLEY DR is not currently offering any rent specials.