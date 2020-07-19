All apartments in Leon Valley
Home
/
Leon Valley, TX
/
6806 N FOREST CREST ST
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6806 N FOREST CREST ST

6806 North Forest Crest Street · No Longer Available
Location

6806 North Forest Crest Street, Leon Valley, TX 78240
Leon Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Solid Rock home, new stove, fridge can stay. Great floor plan, spacious rooms and loads of storage. Easy access to Medical Center, USAA, 410, shops, and restaurants. larger fenced lot and has access to backyard from alleyway. If you need a solid home to live in this is it. Use TAR 2003 for each individual over the age of 18. Application fee $50 per/person. over the age of 18, a copy of their driver license or military ID, TAR 2003 and Keller Williams's criteria MUST accompany ALL application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6806 N FOREST CREST ST have any available units?
6806 N FOREST CREST ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leon Valley, TX.
What amenities does 6806 N FOREST CREST ST have?
Some of 6806 N FOREST CREST ST's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6806 N FOREST CREST ST currently offering any rent specials?
6806 N FOREST CREST ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6806 N FOREST CREST ST pet-friendly?
No, 6806 N FOREST CREST ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leon Valley.
Does 6806 N FOREST CREST ST offer parking?
Yes, 6806 N FOREST CREST ST offers parking.
Does 6806 N FOREST CREST ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6806 N FOREST CREST ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6806 N FOREST CREST ST have a pool?
No, 6806 N FOREST CREST ST does not have a pool.
Does 6806 N FOREST CREST ST have accessible units?
No, 6806 N FOREST CREST ST does not have accessible units.
Does 6806 N FOREST CREST ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 6806 N FOREST CREST ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6806 N FOREST CREST ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 6806 N FOREST CREST ST does not have units with air conditioning.
