6806 N FOREST CREST ST

Amenities

patio / balcony garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Solid Rock home, new stove, fridge can stay. Great floor plan, spacious rooms and loads of storage. Easy access to Medical Center, USAA, 410, shops, and restaurants. larger fenced lot and has access to backyard from alleyway. If you need a solid home to live in this is it. Use TAR 2003 for each individual over the age of 18. Application fee $50 per/person. over the age of 18, a copy of their driver license or military ID, TAR 2003 and Keller Williams's criteria MUST accompany ALL application.