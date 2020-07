Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Looking for a great well maintained single story close the Medical Center? Look no further! From the custom front door throughout the home you will be impressed with how well this home has been maintained. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features tall vaulted ceilings and open floor plan. The flooring has been upgraded with wood and the paint colors are also clean and crisp. The backyard features a covered patio, a shed great for storage and backs to a private green belt.