Leander, TX
79 Verde Ranch Loop
79 Verde Ranch Loop

79 Verde Ranch Loop · No Longer Available
Location

79 Verde Ranch Loop, Leander, TX 78641

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome in Lakeline Ranch - Nice 2-story town home in gated community. Make-ready & cleaning in process. Tiled open kitchen, fresh interior paint and new downstairs carpet. 2-Bdrm unit with a Study w/ built-ins that can be guest (3rd) bdrm. Great facilities w/ community pool, & park w/ Frisbee golf course. Convenient to light rail & 183.

More photos and details on this listing are available on my website. You can also view ALL AREA HOMES FOR LEASE Quickly, Easily, & FREE on my website: http://stuartmencher.matrix.abor.com The links are on the top of the page just below the skyline. Feel free to let me know what you like!!!

(RLNE4776289)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 79 Verde Ranch Loop have any available units?
79 Verde Ranch Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leander, TX.
Is 79 Verde Ranch Loop currently offering any rent specials?
79 Verde Ranch Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 79 Verde Ranch Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 79 Verde Ranch Loop is pet friendly.
Does 79 Verde Ranch Loop offer parking?
No, 79 Verde Ranch Loop does not offer parking.
Does 79 Verde Ranch Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 79 Verde Ranch Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 79 Verde Ranch Loop have a pool?
Yes, 79 Verde Ranch Loop has a pool.
Does 79 Verde Ranch Loop have accessible units?
No, 79 Verde Ranch Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 79 Verde Ranch Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 79 Verde Ranch Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 79 Verde Ranch Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 79 Verde Ranch Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
