3416 Flat Iron Court

Northern Meadows 3 Bedroom Home, Kitchen has new Stainless Steel Appliances and a convenient floor plus a Great Big Backyard that is low maintenance. Refrigerated Air. Grab it before it's gone.|Date available : Now|Property details : Xeriscape front|Bedroom additional description : Master bedroom upstairs|Kitchen description : Oven / range, Refrigerator, Ice maker in fridge, Built in dishwasher, Microwave|Laundry description : Washer / dryer hookup|Other rooms : Family room

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.