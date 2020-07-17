All apartments in Leander
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3416 Flat Iron Court

3416 Flat Iron Ct · No Longer Available
Location

3416 Flat Iron Ct, Leander, TX 78641

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Northern Meadows 3 Bedroom Home, Kitchen has new Stainless Steel Appliances and a convenient floor plus a Great Big Backyard that is low maintenance. Refrigerated Air. Grab it before it's gone.|Date available : Now|Property details : Xeriscape front|Bedroom additional description : Master bedroom upstairs|Kitchen description : Oven / range, Refrigerator, Ice maker in fridge, Built in dishwasher, Microwave|Laundry description : Washer / dryer hookup|Other rooms : Family room
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3416 Flat Iron Court have any available units?
3416 Flat Iron Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leander, TX.
What amenities does 3416 Flat Iron Court have?
Some of 3416 Flat Iron Court's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3416 Flat Iron Court currently offering any rent specials?
3416 Flat Iron Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3416 Flat Iron Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3416 Flat Iron Court is pet friendly.
Does 3416 Flat Iron Court offer parking?
No, 3416 Flat Iron Court does not offer parking.
Does 3416 Flat Iron Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3416 Flat Iron Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3416 Flat Iron Court have a pool?
No, 3416 Flat Iron Court does not have a pool.
Does 3416 Flat Iron Court have accessible units?
No, 3416 Flat Iron Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3416 Flat Iron Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3416 Flat Iron Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 3416 Flat Iron Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3416 Flat Iron Court does not have units with air conditioning.
