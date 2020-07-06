All apartments in Leander
Last updated April 29 2020 at 10:14 PM

324 La Escalera Drive

324 La Escalera Dr · No Longer Available
Location

324 La Escalera Dr, Leander, TX 78641

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
new construction
New Construction in Leander! Open concept modern home with neutral finishes and spacious outdoor patios. Granite countertops in the kitchen, with 42" cabinets and stainless appliances. The open floor plan gives the kitchen and living room areas a very open and airy feel. Master suite has a spacious walk-in closet with shelving, ceiling, double vanity, and a walk-in shower. Bright lighting and window coverings throughout. Zoned for Leader ISD and located near upcoming Northline development.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 324 La Escalera Drive have any available units?
324 La Escalera Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leander, TX.
What amenities does 324 La Escalera Drive have?
Some of 324 La Escalera Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 324 La Escalera Drive currently offering any rent specials?
324 La Escalera Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 324 La Escalera Drive pet-friendly?
No, 324 La Escalera Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leander.
Does 324 La Escalera Drive offer parking?
Yes, 324 La Escalera Drive offers parking.
Does 324 La Escalera Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 324 La Escalera Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 324 La Escalera Drive have a pool?
No, 324 La Escalera Drive does not have a pool.
Does 324 La Escalera Drive have accessible units?
No, 324 La Escalera Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 324 La Escalera Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 324 La Escalera Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 324 La Escalera Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 324 La Escalera Drive has units with air conditioning.

