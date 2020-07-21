All apartments in Leander
Last updated August 7 2019 at 11:06 PM

304 Katherine WAY

304 Katherine Way · No Longer Available
Location

304 Katherine Way, Leander, TX 78641

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Welcome to your beautiful new home! One story 3/2 with new paint inside and out as well as a new garage door. Kitchen has brand new refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and range! Washer and Dryer are also included. All bedrooms and family room have ceiling fans and blinds throughout the home. Backyard is level and a covered back porch make this a great place to entertain. There is a shed for storage in backyard. Landlord will take care of having lawn mowed and provide a security system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

