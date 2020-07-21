304 Katherine WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to your beautiful new home! One story 3/2 with new paint inside and out as well as a new garage door. Kitchen has brand new refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and range! Washer and Dryer are also included. All bedrooms and family room have ceiling fans and blinds throughout the home. Backyard is level and a covered back porch make this a great place to entertain. There is a shed for storage in backyard. Landlord will take care of having lawn mowed and provide a security system.