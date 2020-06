301 Joe Bates DR

Amenities

FOR LEASE, READY FOR DEC 1ST MOVE IN! NEW CONSTRUCTION FOR LESS COST THAN OWNING! BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM PLUS STUDY SINGLE STORY ON CORNER LOT. 1ST TIME RENTAL THAT INCLUDES BRAND NEW SIDE BY SIDE FRIDGE, WASHER, & DRYER, SHOWER & SEPARATE GARDEN TUB AT MASTER BATH, FULL LAWN SPRINKLERS, COVERED BACK PATIO, GRANITE AND ISLAND AT KITCHEN, TILE AND MORE! ACCESS TO THE COMMUNITY POOL AND LIGHT RAIL TO DT AUSTIN & SHOPPING IS JUST BLOCKS AWAY!