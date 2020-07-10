5415 Magnolia Green Ln

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher air conditioning game room

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities game room

Beautiful Golf-Course Lot in the desirable community of Magnolia Creek, 4 bedrooms, and 3 bathrooms, the floor plan offers a gorgeous kitchen with an island equipped with a refrigerator, electric range oven, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal, and beautiful cabinets.



Oversized master bedroom with sitting area, full bath, French doors, upstairs game room Large covered patio to enjoy the golf course view is perfect for entertaining. Located 5-minutes from I-45, an easy commute to Houston or Galveston.



Rental Terms:

$49 Application Fee per adult.

One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00

No pets allowed

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.

We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5802730)