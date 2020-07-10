All apartments in League City
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:04 PM

5415 Magnolia Green Ln

5415 Magnolia Greens Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5415 Magnolia Greens Lane, League City, TX 77573
Magnolia Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
game room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
game room
Beautiful Golf-Course Lot in the desirable community of Magnolia Creek, 4 bedrooms, and 3 bathrooms, the floor plan offers a gorgeous kitchen with an island equipped with a refrigerator, electric range oven, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal, and beautiful cabinets.

Oversized master bedroom with sitting area, full bath, French doors, upstairs game room Large covered patio to enjoy the golf course view is perfect for entertaining. Located 5-minutes from I-45, an easy commute to Houston or Galveston.

Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00
No pets allowed
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.
We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5802730)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5415 Magnolia Green Ln have any available units?
5415 Magnolia Green Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in League City, TX.
How much is rent in League City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly League City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5415 Magnolia Green Ln have?
Some of 5415 Magnolia Green Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5415 Magnolia Green Ln currently offering any rent specials?
5415 Magnolia Green Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5415 Magnolia Green Ln pet-friendly?
No, 5415 Magnolia Green Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in League City.
Does 5415 Magnolia Green Ln offer parking?
No, 5415 Magnolia Green Ln does not offer parking.
Does 5415 Magnolia Green Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5415 Magnolia Green Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5415 Magnolia Green Ln have a pool?
No, 5415 Magnolia Green Ln does not have a pool.
Does 5415 Magnolia Green Ln have accessible units?
No, 5415 Magnolia Green Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5415 Magnolia Green Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5415 Magnolia Green Ln has units with dishwashers.

